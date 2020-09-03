Aguayo

The University of Texas at El Paso Alumni Association has named Martha Isabel Aguayo its new president. Aguayo, who replaced Laura Biggs, graduated from UTEP with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minor in marketing in 1994. She is a realtor and a sales and marketing specialist with Home Pros Real Estate Group. Before joining the association as a board member in 2015, she served as its El Paso chapter president in 2010-11. The association’s executive committee includes Bernardino Olague, president-elect; Manuel Castruita, treasurer; John Mack, vice president for ways and means; Maria Zampini, vice president for student engagement; James Jones, Ph.D., vice president of alumni engagement; Fred Lopez, vice president of membership; Rebecca Ramos Birch, secretary; Laura Biggs, immediate past-president.

