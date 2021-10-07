Bernardino Olague

Bernardino Olague, vice president of LOI Engineers, has been named president of the UTEP Alumni Association. He replaced Martha Isabel Aguayo, who is now immediate past president. Olague received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from UTEP in 1991. The other members of the association’s 2020-21 executive committee are: Manuel Castruita with the El Paso Independent School District, president-elect; Fred Lopez with Quantum Consultants/Realty Connect, treasurer; Anthony Martinez with Chick-Fil-A, vice president for ways and means; Rebecca Ramos Birch, who is retired from IBM, vice president for student engagement; James Jones with CHEP, USA, vice president of alumni engagement; Sergio Estrada with Kemp Smith Law Firm, vice president of membership; and Arturo Barrio with UTEP, secretary.

