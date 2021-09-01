President Joe Biden has appointed Maria-Elena Giner to serve as the United States Commissioner of the International Boundary and Water Commission. Giner is the second woman and first Latina to hold the post. Most recently, she was general manager of the Border Environment Cooperation Commission. Giner has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Loyola Marymount University, an MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso and a doctorate in public policy from the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a registered professional engineer.

