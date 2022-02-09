The University of Texas at El Paso has once again been classified as a top-tier research institution by Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. The organization reaffirmed UTEP’s R1 status. Its highest designation, R1 is given to universities with “very high research activity.” There are 141 R1 universities in the United States, and UTEP is one of 19 Hispanic-serving institutions to achieve the status. “We believe that if you are willing to work hard, you should have a chance to study at a university where meaningful research is changing the world,” UTEP President Heather Wilson said in a news release. “We’ve proven again that UTEP is America’s leading Hispanic-Serving University.” More than 90% of UTEP’s more than 24,000 students are minorities, and half are the first in their families to go to college.
UTEP again receives top research ranking
- By El Paso Inc. staff
