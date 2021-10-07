The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded UTEP’s Aerospace Center a $1.5 million grant for the El Paso Makes: Aerospace and Defense Supply Chain Innovation Network for Manufacturers. El Paso Makes is a partnership of UTEP, the El Paso Chamber and the city of El Paso, aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of El Paso’s manufacturing sector. “Bringing UTEP’s research preeminence and talent development together with the El Paso Chamber’s business expertise will reinvigorate our manufacturing sector,” El Paso Chamber CEO David Jerome said in a news release. “This grant was informed by our visits to El Paso manufacturers to learn about their capabilities and what it would take for them to grow in aerospace and defense.” Ahsan Choudhuri, associate vice president of UTEP’s Aerospace Center, said that they have spent the last two decades growing UTEP’s research capabilities in aerospace, defense and exploration. “Congresswoman Veronica Escobar urged us to also focus on using our research preeminence and industry connections to tackle the economic challenges of low wages and brain drain here in our community,” he said. “El Paso Makes is an answer to these challenges.”

