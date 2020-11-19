The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program has recognized University Medical Center of El Paso as a meritoriously performing hospital, one of 88 in the nation. “To have a hospital on the U.S.-Mexico border that serves a predominately Hispanic population is wonderful,” said Dr. Alonso Andrade, the surgery medical director at UMC. “It speaks to the excellent work that is being done by everyone at UMC and TTUHSC El Paso.” UMC was recognized on both the All Cases Meritorious and the High Risk Meritorious lists.

