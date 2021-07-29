UnitedHealthcare has awarded a $100,000 grant to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. The grant supports the nonprofit’s efforts to provide emergency food relief during the pandemic. It is enough to fund 700,000 meals.
UnitedHealth donates $100,000 to El Paso food bank
- El Paso Inc. staff
