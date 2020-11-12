United Way of El Paso County has received a Blue Ribbonhonor as a Parent as Teachers affiliate from the Parents as Teachers National Center. The award is given as part of its quality endorsement and improvement process to affiliates that exceed in performance and fidelity. United Way of El Paso County has been a Parents as Teachers affiliate since 2014. The program is an evidence-based, home visitation program that helps parents of young children become their children’s first and most valuable teachers.

