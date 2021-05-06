Superior HealthPlan employees donated almost $30,000 to United Way of El Paso. The funding comes from employee donations made during the company’s annual campaign and will support a variety of local causes to benefit the El Paso area. Superior HealthPlan employees across Texas have donated more than $1.3 million over the past six years.

