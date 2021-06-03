United Way of El Paso County has named its 2021-22 board members and officers. The officers are: Ruben Hernandez, JPMorgan Chase, board chair; Cynthia Conroy, WestStar Bank, board chair-elect; Elizabeth O’Hara, Texas Gas Service, secretary; Roseanne de la Fuente Rueda, AT&T, treasurer; VJ Smith, Marathon Petroleum, vice-chair of resource development; and Crystal Long, GECU, immediate past chair. The new board members are: Rob Anderson, The Hospitals of Providence; Alejandra Chavira, El Paso Electric; Blake Downey, ScottHulse; Uriel Posada, KINT Channel 26; and Giselle Smith-Johnson, WestStar Bank.
United Way of El Paso County announces officers, board members
El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
