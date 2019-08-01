The United Way of El Paso County has promoted directors Christina Lamour, Stephanie Shepherd and Elizabeth Gamez. Lamour, who has more than 12 years of experience managing health and human services, grants and general operations, is now vice president of community impact. Shepherd, who has more than 10 years of managerial experience in the hospitality industry, is now vice president of resource development. Gamez, who has 10 years of experience as a marketing professional in the nonprofit sector, is now vice president of marketing and communications.
