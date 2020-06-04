Crystal Long2.jpg

Crystal Long

United Way of El Paso County has announced its new board officers and board members for 2020-21. Board officers are: board chair, Crystal Long, CEO, GECU; chair-elect, Ruben Hernandez, market executive, JPMorgan Chase; secretary, Nathan Worley, chief strategy officer, The Hospitals of Providence East Campus; treasurer, Roseanne de la Fuente, sales operations director, AT&T; resource development vice chair, Cindy Conroy, aide to the chairman, WestStar; immediate past chair, Rosemary Marin, shareholder, ScottHulse law firm. Board members are: Christopher Arriola, 8 Hour Sleep Clinic; Nick LaMantia, L&F Distributors; Leila Melendez, Workforce Solutions Borderplex; Cp Patsatzis, Marathon Petroleum; VJ Smith, Marathon Petroleum; Julie Summerford Pearson, Hunt Companies.

