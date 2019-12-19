United Bank of El Paso has announced several promotions. Josh Whitehurst was promoted to chief operations officer/senior vice president. Whitehurst has been with United Bank for 13 years and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU. Norm Peters was promoted to chief lending officer/senior vice president. Peters has more than 30 years of experience in El Paso’s financial market. David Keller and Trey Miller were promoted to senior vice president – commercial lending. Keller has been with the bank for eight years and has more than 15 years of banking experience. Miller has more than 20 years of experience in commercial and agricultural lending. Cynthia Herrera was promoted to assistant vice president – controller. Herrera is a UTEP graduate and has been with the bank since 2007. Leandro Brandi was promoted to assistant vice president – commercial lending. Brandi has been with United Bank since 2016 and has master’s degrees in accountancy and business administration.
