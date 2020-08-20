George Bailey

United Bank of El Paso del Norte has announced its new board. The members are: Board Chairman George Bailey, a retired vice president of Phelps Dodge Mining Company and a founding shareholder of United Bank; Susan Austin, chief counsel for the Ysleta Independent School District; David Calleros, a CPA and audit partner at Croucher Hackett Calleros & Co; James “Jay” Inzer III, owner of LD Supply Company; Jamie Lowenberg, United Bank founding shareholder; John Martin, owner of Lone Star Title of El Paso; Patricia “Patsy” Parker, United Bank founding shareholder; Norm Peters, president of United Bank; Patrick Smith, United Bank CFO; and Joshua Whitehurst, United Bank COO. The board is responsible for overseeing the financial operations of the bank, as well as providing compliance with federal regulators. It reports to the board of Southwest United Bancshares Inc., the bank’s holding company, which represents the interests of its stockholders.

