United Bank of El Paso del Norte has announced its new board. The members are: Board Chairman George Bailey, a retired vice president of Phelps Dodge Mining Company and a founding shareholder of United Bank; Susan Austin, chief counsel for the Ysleta Independent School District; David Calleros, a CPA and audit partner at Croucher Hackett Calleros & Co; James “Jay” Inzer III, owner of LD Supply Company; Jamie Lowenberg, United Bank founding shareholder; John Martin, owner of Lone Star Title of El Paso; Patricia “Patsy” Parker, United Bank founding shareholder; Norm Peters, president of United Bank; Patrick Smith, United Bank CFO; and Joshua Whitehurst, United Bank COO. The board is responsible for overseeing the financial operations of the bank, as well as providing compliance with federal regulators. It reports to the board of Southwest United Bancshares Inc., the bank’s holding company, which represents the interests of its stockholders.
hot
United Bank announces new board
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Preston Foster, son of El Paso businessman, dies at 33
- El Paso Children’s Hospital, doctors sued over child’s death
- Preston Foster, son of El Paso businessman, dies at 33
- Spirit Golf to run Butterfield Trail golf course
- Party in the Parking Lot
- Over 120 El Paso businesses close for good; others fight for survival as aid dries up
- Whispers: Remembering GuyRex, El Paso No. 2
- Beirut blast shocks El Paso’s Lebanese community
- Parents mull alternatives as school starts, virtually
- UTEP, Sun Bowl, NMSU hoping for Hail Mary
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Highlands Rehabilitation Hospital hires new executives
- UTEP launching another degree program
- Raben Group adds communications expert
- New El Paso County program assists small businesses
- United Bank announces new board
- TTUHSC El Paso establishes new scholarship fund
- Bravo Chevrolet Cadillac president donates to UMC
- Texas Tech professor chair-elect of research association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.