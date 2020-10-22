The Downtown Management District board of directors has awarded a $25,000 matching grant to The Clean Group to support improvements to the exterior of the building at 200 Anthony St. The project will transform the vacant property into urban lofts “in an industrial working environment,” according to a press release. The planned façade improvements, which total $50,630, include the demolition of the front of the building to make structural improvements and install nine aluminum storefront doors. For more information about the DMD’s grant programs, go online to DowntownElPaso.com/downtown-grant-programs.

