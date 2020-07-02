Union Pacific Railroad has awarded $25,000 to the Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance to address COVID-19 economic development response challenges. The funds will be used to appraise industry shifts and impacts resulting from COVID-19, identifying new, emerging career paths that could benefit Doña Ana County and its residents, and further understand the workforce needs required to grow these new industries.

