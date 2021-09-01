The American Heart Association has recognized University Medical Center of El Paso for its stroke care. UMC recently received the “Get with the Guidelines: Gold Plus, Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus, and Target Type 2 Diabetes” award, which is the highest recognition possible from the American Heart Association. It is the second consecutive year UMC has received the recognition. The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus and Transmountain Campus were also recognized by the American Heart Association with the “Get with the Guidelines: Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.” The East Campus received the “Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award.”

