The American Heart Association has recognized University Medical Center of El Paso for its stroke care. UMC recently received the “Get with the Guidelines: Gold Plus, Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus, and Target Type 2 Diabetes” award, which is the highest recognition possible from the American Heart Association. It is the second consecutive year UMC has received the recognition. The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus and Transmountain Campus were also recognized by the American Heart Association with the “Get with the Guidelines: Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.” The East Campus received the “Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award.”
hot
UMC, Providence recognized for stroke care
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Border Eats On Wheels: New El Paso food truck is the ‘G’ – as in Garcia
- City of El Paso remains mum on plans as it seeks to rezone over 1,000 acres in Northeast
- As Afghan refugees arrive, El Paso ‘leads the way’
- Far East El Paso hospital campus begins expansion
- As Afghan refugees arrive, ‘El Pasoans are champing at the bit to help.’
- El Paso YWCA names new board members
- Fresh Off $120M Funding Round, Outdoorsy Makes Pivotal Hire And Debuts Roadmap For Rapid Expansion Of Insurtech Business, Roamly
- Cool Canyon Nights: Fungi Mungle
- Whispers: '20/20' in town, food news and a new brew named for the Franklin Mountains
- Coolio, Petey Pablo, Ying Yang Twins to headline Minerpalooza
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- El Paso attorney ranked among nation’s best
- MCA Foundation names product development lab manager
- Health information exchange expands with three new partners
- Two El Pasoans selected as Hunt Aspen Fellows
- Two El Pasoans selected as Hunt Aspen Fellows
- Health foundation announces two new hires, promotion
- UTEP alumna to lead International Boundary and Water Commission
- UMC, Providence recognized for stroke care
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.