University Medical Center of El Paso has named Amyra “Amy” Daher chief nursing officer. Daher was the assistant chief nursing officer to UMC’s interim chief nursing officer, Roxanne Weisendanger. Weisendanger will become the new chief nursing officer at El Paso Children’s Hospital. Daher has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in nursing from UTEP. Eric Johansen, emergency department director, has been named interim assistant chief nursing officer.
