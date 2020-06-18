UMC’s Environmental Services Department has been named an Unsung Hero

University Medical Center and the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation have named UMC’s Environmental Services Department an Unsung Hero. The department was recognized for its work keeping the hospitals and UMC’s neighborhood clinics clean, especially now during a pandemic. Each member of the department received a travel bag of CeraVe products and a $10 gift card to Sonic Drive-In.

