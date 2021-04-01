University Medical Center of El Paso employees won third place in a national case competition hosted by Cornell University in partnership with Henry Ford Health System. Jon Law, UMC chief strategy officer, Kyle Monticone, manager of strategy and grants, and Joshua Tovar, public affairs coordinator, worked with two other graduate students at the University of Alabama at Birmingham to win the award. A health care case competition challenges teams of three to five individuals to present an innovative solution to a real-world problem for a large health care system. More than 140 health care administration graduate students from the U.S. and Canada competed in the event.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.