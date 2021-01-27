University Medical Center celebrated its 160th anniversary on Jan. 26. Originally known as the El Paso County General Hospital, UMC opened in 1915 with 110 beds. It was renamed R.E. Thomason General Hospital in 1961 and then was named University Medical Center in 2009. The hospital has treated millions of El Pasoans and employed tens of thousands throughout its history.

