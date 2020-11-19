U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar has hired Emily Loya as the new district director for the Texas 16th Congressional District. Before joining the Democratic congresswoman’s staff, Loya was general manager of El Paso’s PBS TV station, KCOS Channel 13. “Susie Byrd has been my district director since I was first elected to office and helped me build my strong and devoted team. Susie is a gifted leader, and I’m incredibly grateful to her for her service, dedication and support throughout the last two years,” Escobar said in a news release. “Emily is a committed public servant and is dedicated to finding more meaningful ways to positively impact our borderland and further expand our engagement with the community. Her work ethic and experience will be invaluable as we continue to work for El Pasoans and their families.”
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar names new district director
- El Paso Inc. staff
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar names new district director
