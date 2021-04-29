U.S. News & World Report released its 2021 high school rankings on Tuesday. In El Paso, the top-ranked schools are: Silva Health Magnet (ranked 50 in Texas), Northwest Early College High School (ranked 80 in Texas), Valle Verde Early College High School (ranked 80 in Texas), Clint ISD Early College Academy (ranked 94 in Texas), Transmountain Early College High School (ranked 97 in Texas) and Harmony Science Academy (ranked 113 in Texas). Almost 18,000 schools – a mix of charter, magnet and traditional schools – were ranked nationwide based on six factors: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, graduation rate, and performance of underserved students. For more information and the complete rankings, go online to USNews.com.
U.S. News releases 2021 high school rankings
- El Paso Inc. staff
