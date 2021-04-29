U.S. News & World Report released its 2021 high school rankings on Tuesday. In El Paso, the top-ranked schools are: Silva Health Magnet (ranked 50 in Texas), Northwest Early College High School (ranked 80 in Texas), Valle Verde Early College High School (ranked 80 in Texas), Clint ISD Early College Academy (ranked 94 in Texas), Transmountain Early College High School (ranked 97 in Texas) and Harmony Science Academy (ranked 113 in Texas). Almost 18,000 schools – a mix of charter, magnet and traditional schools – were ranked nationwide based on six factors: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, graduation rate, and performance of underserved students. For more information and the complete rankings, go online to USNews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.