Ashley Chapman Hoff has been appointed the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas. She is now the top federal prosecutor for the district, which encompasses 68 Texas counties and 93,000 square miles, including El Paso. She is responsible for prosecuting violations of federal law and representing the federal government in civil litigation where the United States is a party. Hoff has 26 years of experience as a public servant and prosecutor, handling criminal cases in state and federal court. Most recently, she was the first assistant U.S. attorney and has worked with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas for more than 17 years. Hoff earned her law degree from Baylor University Law School. The Western District employs more than 300 people and has staffed offices in Austin, Alpine, Del Rio, El Paso, Midland, Waco and San Antonio.
U.S. attorney for Western District of Texas appointed
- El Paso Inc. staff
