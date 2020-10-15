The U.S. Army has selected FirstNet to build network infrastructure at 72 Army installations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including Fort Bliss in El Paso. The technology provides reliable and secure communications capabilities during national emergencies. FirstNet, a partnership of AT&T and the First Responder Network Authority, describes itself as “the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community.”
U.S. Army selects AT&T’s FirstNet to provide network infrastructure
- El Paso Inc. staff
