The Texas Asphalt Pavement Association has awarded the Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso district the inaugural Jon A. Epps seal Coat Award for Region 2, which includes the Odessa, San Angelo and Abilene districts. Seal coat is a layer of sprayed-on asphalt followed by a thin layer of sealer that extends the life of existing pavement. In 2020, the El Paso district placed 85 centerline miles of seal coat in Culberson and Hudspeth counties, using $3.7 million in construction contracts. Highways are rated on their surface appearance, ride and quality of the seal coat.

