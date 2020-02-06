TMD Defense and Space and White Sands Research and Developers are moving some of their operations to Spaceport America, a publicly funded facility for private vertical launches about 100 miles north of El Paso in New Mexico. TMD, a 30-year-old company based in El Paso that works with the Department of Defense, will relocate 10 engineering and other staff positions to Las Cruces to support launches at the spaceport. White Sands Research and Developers provides services to the aerospace industry, including test rockets, payload consultations and meteorology services. Spaceport America is also home to Virgin Galactic, which has relocated pilots, engineers and support employees to New Mexico in anticipation of commercial space launches later this year.
hot