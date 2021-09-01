El Pasoans Alyssa Benavides and Andrea Tawney have received the Woody and Gayle Hunt Aspen Institute Fellowship. They join 11 others who have been named fellows since the program was launched in October 2020. The fellowship is part of a $1 million gift from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation to support the programming and mission of the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, including tours of the region for journalists and investors. As fellows, Benavides, associate managing director of the office of clinical informatics at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, and Tawney, vice president in the office of institutional advancement at TTUHSC El Paso, will have the opportunity to participate in the Aspen Institute’s seminars and conferences.

