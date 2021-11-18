Parkhill, an architectural and engineering firm with more than 400 employees in offices across Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, has named two El Pasoans to its board of directors. Mary Stills, AIA, is a principal, design leader and project manager in the firm’s higher education practice and works as an architect in the El Paso office. She joined Parkhill in 2007 and has 28 years of experience. Mike Ramirez, PE, is the director of construction phase services/construction management and survey practices and works as a civil engineer in the El Paso office. He joined Parkhill in 2000 and has 21 years of experience.

