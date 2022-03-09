Remington Hotels, a Dallas-based hotel management company, has assumed management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown. They are the first hotels in the region to be managed by Remington Hotels. The DoubleTree opened in 2019 with 200 rooms and Courtyard in 2019 with 151 rooms. Both are owned by Jim Scherr, a local attorney. Remington manages more than 80 hotels in 26 states.

