Hamdan

The American Federation of Medical Research’s southern section and the Southern Society for Clinical Investigation have recognized Marah Hamdan for her role in a study of gallbladder cancer. Hamdan is a fourth-year medical student at the Foster School of Medicine and is the co-first author of the research project “Gallbladder Adenocarcinoma. The Impact of the Tumor Location and Minimally Invasive Surgery on Survival.” The study by Hamdan’s team examined how the location of tumors on the gallbladder, as well as the use of minimally invasive surgery, affects patient survival rates. Hamdan’s goal is to become a colorectal surgeon. “There’s a need for female colorectal surgeons, especially in El Paso, where I would like to serve the community,” she said in a statement.

