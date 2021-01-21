Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso has received $26,262 from the National Institutes of Health to study how COVID-19 may have long-term effects on the stomach and other regions of the GI tract. Dr. Richard McCallum, professor and director of the TTUHSC El Paso Center for Neurogastroenterology and GI Motility, and Dr. Irene Sarosiek, professor and director of GI motility and neurostimulation research, will collaborate with the other research centers across the country on the project, led by Temple University in Philadelphia. Texas Tech El Paso is one of six research centers chosen to collaborate on the research, which was awarded a total of $352,133 from the NIH.
TTUHSC El Paso receives funding to research COVID’s impact on the stomach
- El Paso Inc. staff
