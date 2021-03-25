The Caring Foundation of Texas has gifted $18,500 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Care Van program. The gift supports Texas Tech’s Care Van mobile health unit, with provides health care to underserved communities in the region. It is used by the university’s student-run medical clinic, Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso and other departments. It will also be used by the Dental Oral Health Clinic when it opens later this year to provide cleanings, screenings and fluoride treatments. The Care Van was donated to TTUHSC El Paso by the Caring Foundation of Texas in 2019.

