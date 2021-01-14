Dr. Salvador Cruz-Flores has completed the American Academy of Neurology Institute’s 2020 Diversity Leadership Program. Cruz-Flores is a professor and chair of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso Department of Neurology. TTUHSC El Paso is one of two health sciences centers designated as Title V Hispanic-Serving Institutions – and the only one on the U.S.-Mexico border. Forty-eight percent of its students identify as Hispanic.
TTUHSC El Paso neurology chair completes diversity leadership program
- El Paso Inc. staff
