Rajani

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso have named Dr. Rajiv Rajani chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation. Rajani is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and orthopedic oncologist. He specializes in the diagnosis and surgical management of benign and malignant bone and soft tissue tumors and in the treatment of metastatic bone disease, total joint replacements, as well as hip and knee reconstruction. Rajani attended University of Michigan Medical School, Emory University for his residency in orthopedic surgery and the University of Florida for his fellowship in orthopedic oncology. Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso now has more than 250 physicians. It provides about $31 million of uncompensated care annually, and its doctors conduct more than 200,000 clinic visits each year.

