Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso has named Dr. Fernando Aviles-Cevasco as its 2020 Community Faculty of the Year. Aviles-Cevasco is a clinical assistant professor and a board-certified family medicine physician. He graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Nicaragua Facultad De Ciencias Medicas in 2000 and completed the TTUHSC El Paso Family of Medicine Residency Program in 2010. The award recipient is selected by a committee of faculty and staff from the department of medical education, office of student affairs, student leadership and office of outreach and community engagement.

