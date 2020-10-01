Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has partnered with The Hospitals of Providence to create new residency programs at the health network’s Transmountain Campus. The university will begin recruiting for internal medicine and psychiatry programs this fall, and family medicine and OB-GYN programs will be added in 2021 at the hospital in Northwest El Paso. “We started a partnership with The Hospitals of Providence to allow us to expand the medical school,” said Dr. Paul Ogden, TTUHSC El Paso provost. “Fortunately, The Hospitals of Providence built an exceptional teaching hospital allowing us to expand our partnership and to serve the future growth of the region.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.