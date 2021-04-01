Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso recently announced its Champions of Trusted Heroes campaign – a “community driven, employer-matched fundraising initiative for the Hunt School of Nursing.” Lone Star Title Company of El Paso kicked off the campaign with a $25,000 gift to the Hunt School of Nursing’s Scholarship Fund. The fund will provide scholarships and other financial and educational support for students to help them complete their degrees. It is also aimed at raising awareness of the personal sacrifice students make as they work clinical rotations and a rigorous 16-month accelerated program, all while preparing for the front lines of the pandemic.

