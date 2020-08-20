Stars Scholarship Fund has partnered with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to establish a new scholarship program. Stars will donate $16,000, which will be matched by the university. The initial funds will be awarded to eight first-year students from the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine in celebration of its 10th anniversary. In subsequent years, the scholarship will be open to all students. Based in McAllen the Stars Scholarship Fund was founded by Joe LaMantia Jr. and his family, which owns L&F Distributors.

