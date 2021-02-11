The Council for Advancement and Support of Education has named Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Office of Institutional Advancement the recipient of six 2021 CASE District IV Accolades Awards. The office won gold awards in three categories – Communications Pivot, Fundraising-Targeted Campaigns and Marketing Improvement – silver in the Magazines-Alumni/General Interest category, and two bronze awards in the Photography-Series of Related Photographs. Two of the submissions – Aug. 3 Memorial, Foster School of Medicine 10th Anniversary – are Platinum Award finalists for Best Photography. CASE is a global association for professionals in educational advancement.

