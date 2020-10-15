The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso a nearly $3 million federal grant through the agency’s Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions program. The grant will provide the Puentes Hacia El Exito program with $599,912 in annual funding over the next five years. The program aims to increase the number of Hispanic nursing graduates with bachelor’s degrees to address the shortage of nurses in the U.S.-Mexico border region.

