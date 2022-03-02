Veronique Masterson

Veronique Masterson, assistant vice president for marketing and communications at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, has received the Woody and Gayle Hunt Aspen Institute Fellowship. The fellowship is part of a $1 million gift from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation to support the programming and mission of the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program. The fellowship is aimed at elevating leaders from the borderland in international conversation. As a fellow, Masterson will have the opportunity to participate in the Aspen Institute’s seminars and conferences. She has a bachelor’s degree in electronic media from the University of Texas at El Paso, a master’s degree in strategic public relations from George Washington University and more than 17 years of experience in public relations, communications and marketing.

