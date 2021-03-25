Griffin
Tommie Morelos

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso has hired Daphne Griffin as its new senior director of marketing and creative services for the Office of Institutional Advancement. Griffin is an El Paso native and UTEP graduate. She has 30 years of marketing experience, which includes positions at Eastern Illinois University, New Mexico State University and UTEP.

