Casa Ford has partnered with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to raffle a 2021 F-150 truck to raise funds for nursing scholarships. The donated truck is valued at $55,075. The raffle tickets are being sold for $200 each, or three for $500. Only 600 will be sold. All proceeds will support scholarships, and the winner will be announced May 6 during the Hunt School of Nursing’s 10th anniversary celebration. For more information, visit pdnfoundation.org/events/red-raider-truck-raffle.

