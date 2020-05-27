Tropicana Properties partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to host a contest at their 34 properties throughout El Paso County. The “Be Counted” Chalk Contest encouraged more than 3,500 households to fill out their 2020 Census forms. Participants were challenged to draw images of what counts to them on the front porches of their homes and to submit them to the Tropicana Properties Facebook account. The winners were announced Friday on the Tropicana Properties Facebook page.

