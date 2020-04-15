Jacob Barde.jpg

Jacob Barde

 Tommie Morelos

Jacob Barde, the general counsel at Tropicana Companies, was appointed to the city of El Paso’s Capital Improvements Advisory Committee to serve a three-year term. The committee is charged with advising City Council on matters related to land use assumptions, impact fees and capital improvements plans. Tropicana Companies includes Tropicana Homes, Patriot Mortgage and Tropicana Properties.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.