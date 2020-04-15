Jacob Barde, the general counsel at Tropicana Companies, was appointed to the city of El Paso’s Capital Improvements Advisory Committee to serve a three-year term. The committee is charged with advising City Council on matters related to land use assumptions, impact fees and capital improvements plans. Tropicana Companies includes Tropicana Homes, Patriot Mortgage and Tropicana Properties.
Tropicana Companies general counsel named to committee
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso entrepreneurs find mask business tricky
- Coronavirus in El Paso: 3/8/2020 to 4/5/2020
- When your retail tenants can’t pay the rent: How local real estate companies are responding
- Coronavirus in El Paso: Latest updates
- Call center evades coronavirus orders
- Great Wolf Lodge cancels plans for El Paso resort
- One call center now obeying social distancing orders, but new complaints arise from others
- El Paso religious institutions take financial hit
- El Paso bank sees booming rescue loan demand, has already processed $100 million for clients
- Hospital workers fear bringing COVID-19 home
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Fund supports nursing students facing financial hardship
- Michael Houghton named a top financial advisor under 40
- Wells Fargo supports Project Vida
- Angel Oak Home Loans opens El Paso branch
- Homebuilder awarded for energy efficiency
- City bid openings live-streamed online
- Medical students contribute to COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund
- Canutillo ISD trustee elected to national advocacy board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.