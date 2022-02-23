Miguel Fernandez

Transtelco, a digital infrastructure service provider based in El Paso, has rebranded as Flō Networks. The company, led by chief executive Miguel Fernandez, provides managed data and voice services to Fortune 500 companies, telecommunications entities and cable companies over a fiber optic network that spans nearly 15,000 route miles between the U.S. and Mexico. It is headquartered in the new WestStar Tower. The company says it has “grown exponentially” and the new brand is better aligned with “its values and future ambitions.”

