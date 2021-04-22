Transtelco, a major digital infrastructure service provider, has purchased the 17th floor of WestStar Tower, the 20-story building set to open later this year in Downtown El Paso. The building’s other tenants include Windstar LPG, Hub International, W Silver Recycling, Corralito Restaurant and Sushi Itto, as well as WestStar Bank and Hunt Companies, which are developing the tower. Transtelco employs 400 people and provides managed data and voice services to Fortune 500, telecommunications and cable companies over a fiber optic network that spans nearly 15,000 route miles across the Americas.

