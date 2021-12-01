El Paso high school students Alay’Jah Jackson, Ivanna Neyra and Katelynn Rodriguez have been appointed to the Youth Leadership Council by Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth, a statewide initiative focused on youth substance use prevention. Jackson is a junior at Chapin High School and is president of the El Paso chapter of Top Teens of America. She is also in the Shades of Blue Choir and Youth for Christ. Neyra, a junior at Young Women’s Leadership Academy, is involved in basketball, student council, medical club and the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence. Rodriguez, a senior at Chapin High School, is a second-year captain for the Legends Dance Company. The Youth Leadership Council is made up of leaders aged 15 to 20 from across Texas who are committed to shaping healthier and safer communities free of youth alcohol, tobacco and other drug use.
hot
Three El Paso youth named to statewide leadership council
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Why the tower network atop the Franklin Mountains is causing 'massive concerns' across government agencies, law enforcement, elected leaders, the city and television stations
- Miners headed to bowl game with winning record
- EPCC celebrates completion of campus expansion
- El Pasoans take lead roles in ‘The Nutcracker’
- SpinLaunch’s space catapult completes first test launch
- El Paso officials laud infrastructure, BBB bills
- The gift of El Paso
- Battle of I-10: Miners look for revenge against Aggies
- Whispers: No daily on Xmas, Sacred Heart's and Jimenez features, Miner bowl
- Letters: Deck park? El Paso Old Town? Elder abuse
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- City receives $900,000 for I-10 deck park design (2)
- El Paso City Council to again consider getting arena cost estimate (1)
- El Paso Water plans to build new headquarters (1)
- El Paso officials laud infrastructure, BBB bills (1)
- Appeals court sides with Grossman, grants injunction (1)
- Lowry breaks away from Locomotive, takes Indy job (1)
Latest News
- OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision
- EU court calls for dismissal of Hungary-Poland challenge
- Adams: Partnership to help recruit poll workers in Kentucky
- AP PHOTOS: Drama festival puts spotlight on Romanian inmates
- Israeli PM slammed for family trip amid travel restrictions
- Island turns into open-air lab for tech-savvy volcanologists
- Stars play the Blue Jackets, seek 6th straight victory
- Doncic leads Dallas into matchup against New Orleans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.