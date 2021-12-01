El Paso high school students Alay’Jah Jackson, Ivanna Neyra and Katelynn Rodriguez have been appointed to the Youth Leadership Council by Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth, a statewide initiative focused on youth substance use prevention. Jackson is a junior at Chapin High School and is president of the El Paso chapter of Top Teens of America. She is also in the Shades of Blue Choir and Youth for Christ. Neyra, a junior at Young Women’s Leadership Academy, is involved in basketball, student council, medical club and the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence. Rodriguez, a senior at Chapin High School, is a second-year captain for the Legends Dance Company. The Youth Leadership Council is made up of leaders aged 15 to 20 from across Texas who are committed to shaping healthier and safer communities free of youth alcohol, tobacco and other drug use.

