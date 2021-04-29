Intuitive Surgical has designated The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus a Robotic Surgery Epicenter of Excellence specializing in urogynecology. It is the only Tenet Healthcare hospital with the designation, which allows the facility to serve as a training site. The effort was led by Dr. Richard Farnam, who implemented da Vinci Surgical System training, education and other best practices at the hospital in Northwest El Paso. He specializes in robotic surgeries for urogynecological conditions.

